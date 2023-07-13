Home page politics

Numerous unmanned kamikaze drones are also used in the Ukraine war. © Lcpl. Tyler Forti/Imago

The Russian army is increasingly using drone attacks in Ukraine. Now a new weapon system is supposed to secure the front. There are first reports of success.

Moscow/Kiev – The war in Ukraine has become the scene of the most modern military technology. Both sides have been using drones for months, be it for reconnaissance, to provide coordinates for the artillery or to attack targets directly. Russia, in particular, uses thousands of drones, many of them of the kamikaze type, which are manufactured in Iran. So far, the Kamikaze drone has posed a problem for Ukraine’s air defenses because of its small size.

But now a new weapon system is said to be the solution to Kiev’s problems in the air. According to a report by the Picturenewspaper delivered the high-tech sonic weapon AUDS to Ukraine. It is said to be able to locate, track and eliminate Russian drones from a distance of up to ten kilometers. To do this, the system uses directed sound waves, which are intended to interrupt the radio signal from the Russian soldiers to their drones in the ultrasonic range.

AUDS weapon system: Britain supports Ukraine in the fight against Russian drones

The system consists of three main components: A radar captures the surroundings, a sensor tracks the drone’s movement, and the RF inhibitor can disrupt the radio link between the drone and the control station. Videos show drones falling paralyzed from the sky after being hit by the gun. Ukrainian soldiers from an electronic warfare unit wrote on a Telegram channel: “If portable anti-drone weapons are guns, this is an electronic machine gun.”

The manufacturer “Blighter” describes the system with the words: “AUDS combines electronic scanning radar target detection, electro-optical (EO) tracking/classification and the ability for directional RF suppression.” It is unclear how many AUDS systems are stationed in Ukraine. According to estimates by the Picture around 100 units. Should Ukraine have far fewer systems at its disposal, it would have to concentrate on a few sensitive points along the front.

One of these sensitive points could be in the Kherson region near the Antonovskyi Bridge. There, according to Russian military bloggers, their own drones would all crash as soon as they approached the Ukrainian bridgehead that had been set up there. This could explain why the Ukrainian armed forces are still holding the south bank of the Dnipro with only around 100 soldiers. The information could not be independently verified. (fmu)