In the fight against Russia, Ukraine is relying on a new weapon: With the help of combat kayaks, acts of sabotage can be carried out on water.

Munich – When defending against the Russian army in the Ukraine war, Kiev uses any weapon. The war has now been going on for almost a year and a half, and there have been few successes in the fight against Moscow. A new type of special weapon, perhaps more likely to be found in sci-fi video games, will soon be available in the Ukraine war: combat kayaks. These can not only be used by soldiers, but can also be remotely controlled. Reported about it, among other things Task & Purpose.

Ukraine War: Grenade launcher on kayak fires more than 2 km

The “Poloz M16 Fighter Kayak” was designed for is a two-seater boat and is currently being tested by Ukrainian troops. So far, it has not yet been used in combat duty in the country’s rivers, streams, lakes and other bodies of water. According to Ukraine, Poloz-M16 uses an electric motor that is “almost silent”, although it can be propelled in the old-fashioned way using oars. The kayak can also be steered remotely if both occupants are otherwise unable to do so by hand. The device should be ideal for acts of sabotage.

The main weapon is located at the bow of the kayak: a 40mm UAG-40 automatic grenade launcher, which Ukraine claims can fire at a distance of more than two kilometers. It could therefore be used in ambushes by Russian forces on rivers, but not in open sea battles.

Tactics in the Ukraine war: Ukraine wants to develop different versions of the kayak

A video shared by Ukraine shows test runs of the Poloz-M16. In the clip, two fighters glide through a body of water in their kayak while manning and aiming their grenade launcher. The short clip showed no edged weapon tests or obstacles.

Ukraine is also set to develop single-seat and three-seat versions of the Poloz-M16. The two-seater version can carry a payload of 480 kilograms. The kayak also has ‘long voyage’ gear including a tent, machete and even cooking stoves.

Kiev has repeatedly used drone boats to attack Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, damaging several ships in the process. The small kayak-like ships have little visual presence and enough speed to get past some naval defenses. In late May, video appeared to show two Ukrainian drone boats causing an explosion on a Russian intelligence ship.

