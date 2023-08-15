FromFabian Mueller close

The Russian army needs a new amphibious vehicle, the old one no longer meets the requirements. Could the “Lotos” soon be deployed on the Dnipro?

Moscow – Russia is testing a new self-propelled howitzer developed for airborne troops. Several Russian media report this unanimously, and Ukrainian media also provide information about the scheduled tests. Accordingly, it is the amphibious 120mm self-propelled howitzer 2S42 Lotos.

Preliminary tests were already completed in August 2022, the vehicle was tested on land and in the water, among other things. Individual components were then revised, including the on-board electronics and the chassis, such as the side Defense Express reported.

Russia tests new weapon: “Lotos” could be used on the Dnipro

Originally, the manufacturer Rostec wanted to have completed the tests in 2019 and started series production from 2020. First, the armaments company postponed the start of the test, then the process was delayed again because of the war of aggression against Ukraine since February 2022.

The weapon system was developed to better serve the Russian airborne troops. The Russian army also uses amphibious vehicles in Ukraine, for example in the battles along the Dnipro River. After the tests, the Lotos is to be used as a mortar or howitzer. The complete system should weigh around 18 tons and be able to reach a maximum speed of 70 km/h. A crew of four is required to operate all elements.

The Russian army is currently using the 2S9 Nona-S, and they will soon be replaced by a more modern amphibious vehicle. © IMAGO/Konstantin Mihalchevskiy

Russia tests modern amphibious vehicle

Six to eight shots should be possible per minute, with a range of 13 kilometers. The lotus is fully amphibious, powered by two jets on the water. In use, the Lotos is intended to replace the 120mm 2S9 Nona artillery and mortar mount currently used by the Russian Airborne Forces. The Lotos should bring a significant upgrade, especially in terms of range, carried ammunition and protection of the crew. The tests should now show whether the amphibious vehicle can still be used in the Ukraine war, i.e. whether the system can go into series production in good time from the Russian point of view. (fmu)

