Call of Duty: Warzone offers an opportunity to enjoy the action of this franchise in a free-to-play format that mainly addresses the battle royale. But it is more than just surviving the games, having many secrets that users want to discover. And so it has been made known a new weapon blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone.

The weapons plans are one of the most curious resources in the Warzone community, it has even been the source of some controversy about pay-2-win. But without wanting to delve into this controversy that is generated in multiplayer games, from Reddit they have shared a video where they teach something very interesting.

They discover a new weapon blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone on Plunder, although, there is no trace of this weapon in any other game mode. It is an automatic weapon that has generated great excitement in the community, and the clip shows how this user obtained it by chance. The usual thing is that the game is updated with hidden plans, but without being able to offer a personal vision of this discovery, it seems that this weapon is really unpublished.

They discover a new weapon blueprint in Call of Duty: Warzone that grants a Syklov based automatic pistol, which is a one shot weapon. In this way, this pistol has nothing to envy to other options such as shotguns or submachine guns, so it could be a discovery that gives a great advantage on the battlefield.

We already know how these things work, because if we find this new pistol to be a huge advantage, it won’t take long to update it to balance the advantage it has. Similarly, it is another step in the quest to introduce a large number of weapons, keep the community active and attentive to discoveries like the one we serve today.

A growing arsenal and more than it will be given that Call of Duty: Warzone is one of the cornerstones of Activision and Call of Duty. While the plans for the next title in the franchise, coming this year, continue to be investigated, how the content of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will be managed remains a priority.