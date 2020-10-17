F.For most Germans, texting friends and relatives via Whatsapp is part of everyday life. Not only the quick sending of texts and pictures, also the uncomplicated networking of family members or school classes to chat groups is what makes it so attractive. More and more banks are now trying to establish a direct line to their customers via WhatsApp, but are faced with a whole series of hurdles. Data protection in particular, but also other banking regulations, place tight limits on chatting from cell phone to cell phone.

Deutsche Bank announced in the summer that it would immediately communicate with its customers via Whatsapp. The aim is to ensure that “our employees can meet their customers exactly where and when they want,” said IT director Bernd Leukert on the occasion of the announcement. After all, the need for advice is great, especially in the Corona period, but the need for personal meetings is not. A spokesman for the bank did not want to reveal how many customers are now using the option on request – but the offer got off to a much better start than expected.