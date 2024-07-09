“Without you I am nothing.” “I love you more than my life.” “My heart beats only for you.” These could be phrases written inside red hearts on Valentine’s Day cards. They are the cliché of romantic love and, as such, give many people hives. Boy-meets-girl movies, in all their variations, continue to show these two halves meeting and uniting as the definition of successful love. And although there are films that show other ways of relating, romantic love remains very popular. These are stories that work in fiction, but in reality can be harmful. According to the survey, The Spanish in the face of loveconducted by 40dB for EL PAÍS, almost three out of four people interviewed believe they are with the love of their life and among those who do not have a partner, the majority want one. And although a significant number of the participants define good conditions in their relationship, there are data that are striking. For example, more than 23% of people in a relationship experience little communication and active listening. Around 20% feel little or no understanding, affection, love and 15%, little or no recognition, admiration and respect.

“Don’t love me so much and love me better,” says the popular phrase. That Good love It has more to do with aspects such as feeling cared for, listened to, validated and having the confidence to be able to talk about anything without feeling judged. It is feeling in a safe place to be able to be. This is nothing new, it is what love should always be, but sometimes it is not like that and you hear things like “living together is very difficult, but we love each other”, “I can’t count on their support, but we love each other”, “we always end up fighting, but we love each other” and under that final tagline attitudes related to sacrifice are justified, with that love can do anything.

To prevent greater evils derived from the fact that love is blind, the concept of red flag or red flag in relationships. Red flags refer to the limits we set in different situations and they also apply to love to pay attention to the warning signs that sometimes falling in love prevents us from seeing. Red flags and their opposite, green flags (what you do like in a person) are a way of trying to objectify love, if that is possible, of trying to go from falling blindly in love to falling consciously in love. Each person has their own red flags, although some should be common: lack of respect, lack of communication, invalidation of emotions, not listening or not supporting, among others. And so much is said about it that there are those who become so obsessed with finding red flags in their partners that they end up self-sabotaging in every relationship they start.

From the myth of the soul mate to attachment theory. “I want you free and I want myself free with you” sings La Otra in her song With you. An ode to a love without possession and based on a secure attachment. The attachment theory, formulated by the British psychologist John Bowlby during the years 1969-1980, describes how bonding experiences in childhood with caregivers determine the way of relating. It has been transferred to how these early experiences influence interpersonal relationships in adulthood. People with a secure attachment feel comfortable in intimacy, in closeness, while valuing their own independence and personal autonomy. In other words, they are whole oranges that relate to other oranges or lemons or grapefruits or tangerines and feel comfortable sharing the same fruit bowl.

The old clichés of romantic love seem outdated to many people. Valerii Apetroaiei (Getty Images)

Attachment theory also takes into account cases where this ideal is not met and relationships are built on avoidant, anxious or disorganized attachment, signs of insecurity in interpersonal bonds. A person with avoidant attachment tends to keep people at a distance, appearing self-sufficient and extremely independent. When someone has anxious attachment, the effect is the opposite: they suffer stress from being connected to the other person, which can translate into constantly monitoring the level of interest, availability and receptivity of their partner. In these cases, there is a need for constant validation of the relationship. Disorganized attachment is shown as a mixture of these two, with episodes in which there is anxiety to connect mixed with a certain avoidance.

Attachment styles are not fixed and can be different depending on the couple and the moment of the relationship. Returning to safe styles, Bowlby also spoke of refuge and safe base to define healthy relationships. A safe refuge is a warm place where there is support and shelter, feeling that the partner wants to care for and protect. A safe base is one more step, it is a place from which one can explore the world and take risks, knowing that one can return and feel listened to, as well as advised and questioned from a loving perspective, in favor of personal growth. Being a refuge and safe base implies listening carefully, giving emotional support, sharing feelings and needs, being attentive to the other person, encouraging them to take steps outside their comfort zone, listening to the other person’s dreams and desires, giving encouragement when taking on new challenges, recognizing the other person’s abilities and possibilities, among many other things that provide confidence, peace of mind and protection.

“I have a secure attachment to you” would be a new way of saying I love you. And expressions like “You are my safe haven,” “You are my secure base,” “You give me peace of mind,” “I feel your support,” “You give me confidence to explore the world,” “I feel that you listen to me and validate me,” “You have many green flags,” or, going back to the song by La Otra, “I learn with you and I walk with you,” could also be beautiful love phrases. Sometimes, “I love you” falls short.