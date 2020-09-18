W.owing to the dramatically worsening corona situation in Great Britain, the whole country could face a lockdown again in October, according to a media report. Top researchers would have recommended the government measure in order to get the sharply rising infection numbers under control again, reported the “Financial Times” on Friday. The two-week lockdown should therefore take place during the school holidays in October.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock reacted evasively to the report in a BBC interview on Friday: A new nationwide lockdown was the “last resort,” said Hancock. First, rely on local restrictions. “We want to avoid a national lockdown, but we are prepared for it.” The minister admitted that not only the infections are increasing, but also the number of Covid-19 patients in British hospitals.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is criticized in Great Britain for reacting too late and incorrectly to the first wave of the outbreak. Within Europe, the UK is the worst hit country by the pandemic in terms of deaths. According to experts, statistics on infections and deaths are of limited informative value – a high number of unreported cases is expected.

With the increasing number of infections, corona tests have become scarce again in Great Britain. The government had promised the “world’s best” corona test system. Many potentially infected British people have to drive for hours to be accepted into a test center.