As you know, the service GamePass It is one of the most beloved due to the regularity with which they introduce video games, be it some of the indie cut or others from large developers. And now, to end the month of June, a new list of titles has been released to close this 30-day cycle that will end in another week.

Within the catalog there are interesting novelties such as Need for Speed ​​Unbound, which was launched in December of last year and marked the return of this franchise after having been forgotten for a while. there is also Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Towna farm management game that fans of the saga will like Harvest Moon.

Here is the list of games with their respective date:

– Need for Speed ​​Unbound (Cloud, PC and Xbox Series X|S) EA Play – June 22

– The Bookwalker (Console and PC) – June 22

– Bramble: The Mountain King (Cloud, Console, and PC) – June 27

– FIST: Forged In Shadow Torch (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – June 27

– Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (Console and PC) – June 29

– Arcade Paradise (Console and PC) – July 3

– Sword and Fairy: Together Forever (Console and PC) – July 5

It is worth mentioning that there are also other games that are leaving the platform on June 30, which are not really strong losses, but may have their niche of people. So you have to be attentive to future updates of the service in question.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: After a few months, something really worthwhile like Need For Speed ​​Unbound finally arrives, since it is one of the racing titles that has surprised people.