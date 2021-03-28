Herd immunity to coronavirus in the EU should be obtained by mid-July, according to the forecasts of the European Commissioner for Internal Trade and head of the working group on vaccines, Thierry Breton.

Next summer (boreal) should “be similar to last year”, when the pandemic subsided, thanks to vaccination campaigns ongoing in the European Union, Breton told French radio RTL.

The head of the European working group on vaccines anticipated what the first “health passport” European Union, adding that it will be available throughout the European Union “in two or three months.”

The official showed a prototype of the document that will be available digitally and physically and detailed that a QR code will detail the type of vaccine received.

A Red Cross coronavirus vaccination center in Prague, Czech Republic. Photo EFE

Those who have not yet received a vaccine against Covid-19 will be able to exhibit, in the same passport, the result of the last swab performed.

The launch of the “health passport” harmonized at the European level is scheduled for June 15, Breton explained. This certificate will be available in print and digital in all EU countries, he said.

Equipped with a QR code, it will indicate the type of vaccine received or alternatively if you have already had the disease and have antibodies.

The document may be required to take a plane, attending events or entering a public place, but it will not be required, Breton stressed.

In the absence of the certificate, a negative Covid test will be required.

Still on the issue of vaccines, Breton stressed that now “we will have to accelerate” and that it is up to “the Member States organize and speed up the vaccination campaign “.

“They have 420 million doses to administer in three and a half months,” he completed.

“The objective is vaccinate 70 percent of European citizens before the summer, even if it is difficult “, said today in the same line the president of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, during a broadcast of RAI 3.

In fact, the European Union reinforced the production of Covid-19 vaccines on the continent thanks to the endorsement granted on Friday to three new factories by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In this way, it is expected to partially unblock supply problems and increase manufacturers’ delivery capacity. AstraZeneca, Moderna and Pfizer / BioNTech.

The EMA Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) has endorsed the plant of the company Halix, a partner of AstraZeneca, in Leiden, the Netherlands. This plant, which was already producing vaccines, could not distribute to EU countries because it did not have the authorization of the EMA, which must first assess that it meets GMP (good manufacturing practice) standards.

In this way, AstraZeneca will raise to four the total number of centers authorized for the production of the active substance of the product, according to the EMA.

“Green card”

EU officials will discuss this Monday in a telematic meeting the issuance of a Green Card that safely identifies citizens who are vaccinated to facilitate tourism.

The proposal, which came from the Austrian Government, provides that the document be tamper-proof and that it also includes all coronavirus tests and even if you have already overcome the disease.

The meeting will discuss the requirements that the document must meet, as reported by the Austrian news agency APA, which quotes the Minister of Tourism, Elisabeth Koestinger.

Representatives from Germany, Denmark, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Slovenia, Croatia, Cyprus, Malta and Bulgaria participate in the event, the Austrian Ministry of Agriculture, Regions and Tourism has revealed.

“We want to coordinate with the other tourist countries of the EU so that we can achieve a uniform framework and common conditions so that the Green Card can be used as soon as possible,” explained Koestinger.

Source: ANSA and Europa Press

PB