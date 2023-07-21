The Arctic LNG 2 liquefied natural gas project will be launched on time. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 20 during the ceremony of sending the finished first LNG technological line along the Northern Sea Route on a floating cushion. Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Izvestia that, thanks to the Russian plant, production will go from 33 million tons of LNG to 53 million tons in the next three years. Experts have calculated that natural reserves from the new project will last for decades.

Doubling Opportunities

On Thursday, Vladimir Putin personally visited the Murmansk region for the first time in almost ten years. The last time the president visited the region was in 2014, to celebrate Navy Day. The main point of the program of the long-awaited visit was visit to the unique center for the construction of large-capacity offshore structures by Novatek in the village of Belokamenka on the western coast of the Kola Bay .

Its exclusivity lies in the fact that they produce not only equipment for LNG plants, but also floating platforms for their placement, which are delivered by sea directly to the fields. Vladimir Putin, sitting in a white electric car in the company of Leonid Mikhelson, Chairman of the Board of NOVATEK PJSC, Alexander Gutsan, Plenipotentiary Representative in the North-West Federal District, and Andrey Chibis, Head of the Murmansk Region, inspected several workshops.

Leonid Mikhelson told the president in detail about the technical equipment of the center: “Here is a crane for 25 tons, profile, plasma cutting, automatic welding of beams, here is a hydraulic machine – this is a unique thing. These shells are completely cylindrical here.”

The president is indeed I was impressed: “Great, beautiful. There are ideas that at first glance, even experts are perceived as fantastic” he appreciated.

After the electric car tour, the head of state launched the first line of the Arctic LNG-2 LNG plant from Murmansk to the installation site near the Gydan Peninsula. According to him, the second “Arctic LNG-2” will also be implemented on time and with the required quality, which, in turn, will lead to the filling of the Northern Sea Route. “Now there will be a need for icebreakers, and of the largest class,” the president said.

— If such projects are implemented, then indeed, in five or six years there will be at least a doubling of opportunities, especially since a new port is being built here, and construction is in full swing. LNG production projects are certainly important because they provide a complex effect for the entire economy . They allow us to win back the share we need in the global LNG market,” Vladimir Putin said during the meeting, joking that they had just seen a “plant for the production of plants”

The Arctic LNG-2 itself consists of three so-called lines, each about 300 meters long, Alexander Spiridonov, deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on industry and trade, who has worked in the related industry for more than 15 years, explained to Izvestia.

— Their creation is underway on the Kola Peninsula, since it would be extremely difficult to do it directly at the field he remarked.

At the same time, each line is independent of the others and the first one will be able to start operating without waiting for the others: today, the confirmed and probable LNG reserves from the Arctic LNG 2 plant amount to 1,500 billion cubic meters. m of natural gas, Alexander Spiridonov said. According to his estimates, already explored reserves will be enough for more than one decade.

New conditions

During the construction, there were many problems, especially with the supply of foreign equipment, the parliamentarian noted. Nevertheless, even taking into account the general increase in the cost of the project and the inaccessibility of some technologies, the project was not frozen. .

“Many, especially in the West, predicted his failure, but today we see that the difficulties have been overcome and things are moving forward,” Alexander Spiridonov emphasized.

Russia has already learned to work under sanctions and, despite them, still sells oil and oil products around the world, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told Izvestia. Liquefied natural gas will also find its consumer, because it is a large and growing market, the politician is convinced.

— Over the past five years, LNG consumption in the world has increased by almost 40%, and growth will be ahead, because it is a highly environmentally friendly, reliable and logistically accessible source of energy , – Alexander Novak emphasized. – Now Russia produces 33 million tons (LNG. – Izvestia). During the implementation of this project, over the next three years, we will reach 53 million tons, plus, project-services for 13 million tons are being implemented.

There are plans for additional construction of plants, including the Ob LNG, Alexander Novak added.