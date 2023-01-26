Ecatepec.- After last January 11 the leak product of the rupture of a pipeline of the Cutzamala Macrocircuit Potable Water System that crosses the community of Izcalli Ecatepec, a new leak of the vital liquid It is currently reported in the mentioned community.

A video broadcast on social networks by residents of the area, recorded the magnitude of the leak that already threatens to enter homes as happened last Wednesday the 11th. On that occasion, 40 homes were affected as well as several roads.

By then, the Water Commission of the State of Mexico (CAEM)reported that the leak originated from a crack in the pipe caused by the pressure exerted when closing the valves during the repair work on the Los Reyes branch of the Cutzamala System in the community of Santa María Tulpetlac.

At this time, the mobilization of CAEM personnel, as well as firefighters and public security agents, is being reported to the affected area.