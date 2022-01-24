As you probably already knew, the second season of content for Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard it was delayed for another two weeks. In accordance with Activision, this delay was due to the fact that they want to improve both games first before incorporating new content, but to their bad luck, the new ones have already been leaked operators that will come in the future.

The leak was initially discovered by @ZestyCODLeaks, a trusted insider and leaker Call of Duty. The original images were removed due to a copyright claim, lending further credence to the leak. The good news is that these images prevailed on the internet, and you can see them below:

Apparently, these operators will be called Anna, Gustavo, and Thomas. Although it is said that Anna will be included as part of the Battle Pass from Season Two, Gustav and Thomas are only available via bundles of operators.

The second season of these games will not debut until February 14, so we will have to wait a little longer to find out how reliable these leaks turned out to be.

Publisher’s note: Let’s hope that the second season of Vanguard and Warzone can finally solve all the problems that users have been experiencing lately. Both games are plagued with technical difficulties that are definitely ruining the experience for everyone.

Via: Twitter