“New war very probable”: the announcement of the Armenian minister

Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Vovayi Pashinyan, considers the start of a new war with Azerbaijan “very probable”. According to Pashinyan, there is an ongoing “genocide” in Nagorno-Karabakh at the hands of the Azerbaijani government. Already in 2020 there had been an armed clash between the two countries for control of the region.

gUkrainian war, Putin: “We will respond by any means in the event of an attack on Belarus”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that Moscow will use “every means at its disposal” to protect its ally Belarus from possible attacks. “As far as Belarus is concerned, it is part of the Union State. To unleash aggression against Belarus means to unleash aggression against the Russian Federation,” Putin said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council, adding that “we will respond to this with all means at our disposal.”

Subscribe to the newsletter

