Joan Laporta He is not usually a person who bites his tongue and when something bothers him he does not hesitate to report it. Now his discomfort is due to some demonstrations by the new president of the Spanish Federation, Rafael Louzán, who did not hide his Real Madrid fandom in one of the first interviews he gave after taking office. The top manager of the RFEF attended an interview on Telemadrid and answered in first person a question they asked him about the white club. “I think that all of us madridistas are very happy with the management that Florentino Pérez is doing in this great club,” was his response, in which he clearly declared himself as a follower of the merengue club. These statements not only exalted Laporta but also caused a certain noise on social networks.

The president of Barcelona took advantage of the Extraordinary Assembly of delegate members to give his opinion and reply to Louzanwhich opens a new hostile chapter between the Catalan club and the RFEF. It was a committed partner who gave assistance to Laporta so that he could really hit his counterpart. The partner complained about the strong positioning of the president of the RFEFwhich he understood as a lack of respect and Laporta joined those complaints, wishing that Louzán’s words were just a slip.

«You are absolutely right. These statements are out of place. and they are part of sociological Madridismo. All the powers there are Real Madrid fans and we fight against this. But what we will not do is stop our demands. It was suggested to us that we would go hand in hand with the Federation and the League regarding these elections. Mr. Louzán’s statement was offensivewas not relevant. I hope it’s a mistake on his part and that we have a good relationship with the Federation, with the Catalan and Spanish ones, with UEFA and with FIFA, which we already have,” Laporta explained in his response.

It should also be noted that the Assembly has ratified by a large majority the sponsorship agreement with Nike until 2038. 89.52% of the 468 delegates who have participated out of the total of 4,331 have given their approval, while 5.76 % have been against and 4.70% have preferred to vote blank. The vote yielded final numbers of 419 votes in favor, 27 against and 22 blank. The agreement contemplates the entry of 1.4 billion euros for the next 14 years, until June 30, 2038, with the possibility of reaching 1.7 billion with bonus. In addition, there is a ‘signing’ bonus of around 158 million euros. The average income will increase to 127 million annually including the proration of this last chapter.