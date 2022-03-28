This start of the week Toei Animation shared more details about the new movie one pieceknown as One Piece Red. As planned, its premiere will be in the fall of 2022 and one of its new characters was presented.

He has a very curious appearance with his bicolor hair. One side is white and the other is red. To some fans it has reminded them a bit of Shouto Todoroki from the manga and anime of My Hero Academia.

Although it is not known if he has differently colored eyes. While one of them is purple, the other is unknown. All because he has a lock of hair covering it.

He wears what appears to be a pair of headphones and a fairly large, colorful jacket adorned with patches. She wears a white one-piece dress and modern-style shoes. The complete design of this girl stands out a lot but it is not known who it is.

Toei Animation did not reveal the name of this character from One Piece Red. But it is to be imagined that she is the same girl that appears in the sketch with which this film project was revealed.

On that occasion the image was in profile, so it could be seen that it has a pair of small wings. That has made some fans think that it has some relationship with the inhabitants of Skypeone of the largest sky islands They form a separate nation.

Is One Piece Red’s new character a hero or a villain?

Due to lack of information it is not known if this girl is on the side of Monkey D Luffy and its nakama, or actually, against him. There are some who venture the idea that it is related to Shankand all because of her hair.

It is known that this legendary pirate, one of the four emperors the The new World, will have an important participation in this new film of the series. The mention of ‘Net’ (Red) is in relation to this character.

Not for nothing do they also say Shanks the Redhead. Returning to the topic, something that was shown in the streaming from One Piece Red was a line of dialogue from this girl. She asks Luffy if you want to stop being a pirate.

This suggests that you belong to a different organization that is interested in Straw hat. But in what sense? Does not seem to be related to Marine, but not all members of the government wear a uniform. We’ll see what happens.

