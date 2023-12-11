The Volkswagen 'Transitsporter' is on its way!

Nowadays, in the car world, platforms are shared to your heart's content, but in the commercial vehicle world this has long been commonplace. A van almost never stands alone, but usually has twin, triple or quadruple brothers.

The Volkswagen Transporter has always been a unique model, for six generations. However, that will change with the T7. For this model stores Volkswagen join hands with Ford. This is not the first time, because the new Caddy and Amarok were also created in collaboration with Ford.

In the run-up to the unveiling, Volkswagen is now sharing the first images of the new Transporter. This is still camouflaged, but the images say enough. The Transporter T7 will simply be a Transit with a Volkswagen front, to put it bluntly.

That's a bit of a shame, because the Transporter always had a nice, straightforward design, while the latest Transit tries to be forcibly sporty. But hey, it's one Nutzfahrzeug (as our Eastern neighbors say so beautifully), so the design is of secondary importance.

Perhaps it is therefore more important to mention that the Transporter T7 will have a loading capacity of more than one tonne. Volkswagen also reveals something about the powertrains. Not surprisingly, there will be an electric Transporter for the first time, which will be called e-Transporter.

If you do not immediately want fully electric, there is also an intermediate solution, namely the Transporter eHybrid. This is a plug-in hybrid. Of course you can also get the new Transporter as an 'old-fashioned' TDI.

The Volkswagen 'Transitsporter' will make its appearance next year. In theory that could be in a month. In 2024, a hipper alternative to the e-Transporter will also appear, namely the extended version of the ID. Buzz.

This article New VW Transporter looks suspiciously like a Transit first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Transporter #suspiciously #Transit