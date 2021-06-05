D.Germany’s number two car after the Gulf? Amazingly, this is the VW Tiguan, which is also the best-selling SUV. 24,966 units were newly registered by April. The Golf only managed around 8,000 more. The SUV was revised last year, now Volkswagen is adding the 20 centimeter longer Allspace variant, which has also been given a refreshed design, new equipment and a technology update. In contrast to the 4.51-meter-long, normal Tiguan, the Allspace can optionally have a third row of seats and thus seven seats. The maximum trunk volume increases from 1655 to 1920 liters.

The equipment lines Life, Elegance and R-Line have been upgraded. A new multifunction steering wheel, an infotainment system with a monitor at least 6.5 inches in size, adaptive cruise control and an emergency brake assistant come as standard. One of the changes in the design is a continuous LED light strip at the front.

What is not available is a plug-in hybrid version. Otherwise there are five engines to choose from, three petrol engines (TSI) and two diesel engines (TDI). The entry-level model is the 1.5 TSI with 150 hp and manual six-speed gearbox for 36,230 euros. All other Allspace transmit the power with a seven-speed dual clutch transmission. So also the two 2.0 TSI with 190 or 245 PS, which are new to the Allspace. So far there was only the 1.5 TSI.









Photo gallery



New VW Tiguan Allspace

:



Number two for seven





The two diesels with double SCR catalytic converters have 150 or 200 hp and 360 or 400 Newton meters of maximum torque. The petrol engines offer a maximum of 250, 320 or 370 Nm. The Tiguan Allspace is inherently front-wheel drive. The powerful engines and diesels are also available with all-wheel drive, the 2.0 TDI then costs 49,000 euros as Elegance. The permissible trailer load for the 4Motion models is 2.5 tons. The long tiguans can be ordered immediately.