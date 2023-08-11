For purists, the upcoming ‘new’ Volkswagen Golf will be a drama and the GTI and R will not be spared either.

Next year it will be exactly 50 years ago that VW provided the Beetle with a successor. The golf. You can currently order a Golf, then you have the eighth generation of the modal hatchback. But actually it’s a bittersweet party, because there’s a thundercloud hanging over the Gulf. The eighth generation is not to everyone’s taste and thanks to the crossover hype and the buyer’s will to drive electric, fewer people are choosing the Golf than ever before.

Facelift

Yet Volkswagen does not throw in the Golf towel without a fight. In any case, we can expect a new Golf in 2024, the 50th year of the car. At least, new: it will be a facelift for the Golf VIII. It seems to be a facelift à la Golf 7.5 (the unofficial name for the Golf 7 facelift from 2017): subtle external changes, but no gigantic changes. Technically, however, this facelift is quite substantial.

Manual gearbox exit!

One change is for the purists to swallow. Volkswagen is going to ban the manual gearbox. With quite a bit of fanfare, Volkswagen announced a shift by wiresystem, so that a gigantic ungainly automatic lever could be dispensed with. That seemed to be a hint to the fact that VW prefers that you just choose the DSG (automatic) instead of the six-speed manual. But now even the choice is going to be suspended and it’s an automatic Golf or no Golf.

For the regular Golf it probably doesn’t matter, because the Volkswagen DSG is more than okay to handle. For the GTI it will matter, because the manual gearbox will be canceled for that. Ever since the Golf V GTI, the DSG and the manual gearbox have been well matched and both are good choices, but now the manual gearbox is no longer available. For the purist, that is a great pity.

Hybrid

Which is also a pity for the purist: it is expected that Volkswagen will also provide the GTI and R with a hybrid drive during the facelift. This is the mildest form of hybrid. Literally: Mild Hybrid. Golf eTSI and eTDI buyers already know that, because you can currently get the Golf with a mild hybrid petrol engine. This technology is therefore also added to the Golf GTI and R, which do keep their two-liter petrol engine.

Volkswagen will also revise the Mild Hybrid drive to make the eTSI more efficient. The electric aspect becomes a little more potent to make the car a little smoother and also to reduce consumption and emissions a little further. The 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI without Mild Hybrid will remain, but will not be revised. The TDI and eTDI will therefore remain and the GTD will also receive a Mild Hybrid drive. The eHybrid and GTE, the plug-in models, reportedly get a small power boost to 215 and 260 hp respectively.

Interior

The Volkswagen Golf VIII also received the wind from the front in terms of ergonomics in the interior during its introduction. Volkswagen went for a digital revolution in the Golf and that meant a completely new screen and new interface. Not everyone, or not everyone, was positive about that. The digital control of the air conditioning in particular had to suffer, but the biggest problem was actually very simple: the control was not illuminated in the dark. Volkswagen has now solved that. The screen and the digital counter are also enlarged to 12.9 inches and 10.4 inches respectively. In addition, the menu structure is revised to make it all a bit more logical when you operate the screen. Haptic buttons on the steering wheel are also banned in favor of regular push buttons. The latter would also have been a great solution for the air conditioning…

With the update, which we will probably see later this year, the Volkswagen Golf has to last a few more years. It was actually intended that the ID.3 took over seamlessly from the Volkswagen Golf, but that is disappointing in practice. Volkswagen has talked about an electric Golf, but that will all become clear at a later stage. (through Coach)

