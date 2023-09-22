The head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti, said that there are three main threats whose cyber severity will double over the next 50 years, the first of which is cybercrimes on the security of individuals and their property, the second is cyberterrorism that targets peoples, and then cyberwars, the signs of which have appeared in several cases.

He revealed to “Emirates Today”, on the sidelines of the launch of the Digital Trends Report over the Next 50 Years, that there are new methods for electronic hacking, through loopholes in mail or phones, and cloud computing, to the point that traditional hacking by clicking on a link or file has become something of a problem. the past.

He stressed that despite the high risk index of these threats in light of the tremendous technical development, there are solutions developed to confront them using the same technology, including a system that works according to a proactive approach to repel any cyber attacks.

In detail, Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti, Chairman of the Cybersecurity Council of the UAE Government, said that the next 50 years will witness major changes, both in communications technologies and artificial intelligence, and the corresponding major threats targeting individuals, countries, and institutions.

He added that there are three main threats or challenges that will double in frequency in the coming years, the first of which affects society in all its aspects, which are electronic crimes such as insult, defamation, fraud, defamation, electronic blackmail, and impersonation, stressing that these threats have become more dangerous in light of the development of fraud and social engineering methods. , deception and misleading.

He pointed out that social media has greatly increased the seriousness of these crimes, so the solution remains awareness and education, and this is what the Cybersecurity Council is adopting, in cooperation with partners.

He explained that electronic hacking methods have also developed to a dangerous degree, by exploiting vulnerabilities in e-mail, phones, and cloud computing (iCloud), until traditional hacking by sending a “viral” link or file has become a thing of the past, stressing that these methods will become faster. And easier in the future.

Al-Kuwaiti said that the second threat is electronic terrorism, which relies on spreading misleading and destructive ideas through social media platforms and others, noting that the features of this threat have already begun to appear, and its effects have appeared in events including tampering with elections, photographic results, and changing the trends of public opinion through campaigns. Systematic electronic communications from other countries.

He added that this threat is extremely dangerous, because it undermines societies from within, destroys their constants, and shakes their system of values ​​and traditions, and thus they are prepared to receive any different ideas and cultures.

He continued that the latest threat is cyber wars that target entire countries, through viruses that paralyze sectors and destroy their infrastructure, pointing out that cyber attacks in the past targeted a single device, but in light of cloud computing, a single attack can target millions of people.

Al-Kuwaiti stressed that this type of war takes place in cyberspace, and causes major losses, without the need for a traditional clash, and there is no winner in the known sense, as they are hybrid wars that affect individuals, societies, and infrastructure.

He stated that it is launched electronically against countries that rely on certain types of technologies, such as credit card systems, paralyzing their various sectors, whether they are services, banking, or others.

Regarding ways to confront these threats, Al-Kuwaiti said that in light of the awareness of the scale of risks and threats, specialists are working on developing solutions and protection systems, using the same technologies, such as artificial intelligence.

He added that we have a deterrence system that proactively repels any cyber attack, relying on advanced technologies, and there is broad international cooperation to combat these threats, stressing that technology has its risks, but it also has its greatest benefits, and the message that the Council adopts is to establish a culture of safe cyber work at the individual level. Institutional and international.