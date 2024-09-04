In just over 20 years of presence on the market, Volvo XC90 has conquered the hearts of fans of the Swedish brand. Today we have arrived at the third generation of the model: it is difficult to give it a precise definition, Volvo instead aims high and speaks of the new XC90 as “the most advanced and the best ever”. The idea of ​​the Swedish brand in giving life to this car was to think of the EX90, which was born only electric, and to flank it with a concept of a similar car but with different engines, in which the electric is present but not the absolute protagonist.

Different forms of hybridization

So on the third generation of the Volvo XC90 we find the mild-hybrid and plug-in hybrid: the car remains a luxury seven-seater appreciated for its high level of comfort, but also for the standards that make it one of the safest cars on the road. Focusing just for a moment on the PHEV version, the new XC90 is able to guarantee over 70 kilometers of autonomy in fully electric mode on a single charge according to the WLTP cycle.

New design and tech interiors

Hybrid engines aside, the car is renewed externally but also internally. This last aspect materializes in greater practicality and above all in the introduction of the latest Volvo human-machine interface system, already present in the new EX90 and EX30 electric cars. From a technological point of view, one thing that stands out is Larger 11.2″ central touchscreen and with a higher resolution, which optimizes the user experience by making available a series of new functions and applications, as well as periodic over-the-air software updates.

The safest XC90 ever

We talked about security. Well, thanks to a radar and a front camera The new XC90 can detect when the car is drifting into the oncoming lane and steer the car back into its lane to avoid the risk of a collision. This same system also helps to avoid inadvertently driving off the road, and is able to brake and steer to avoid collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, cyclists and large animals.

Optimized suspension as standard

From a mechanical point of view, a specific mention goes to the suspensionswhich together with the comfortable seats elevate the feeling of driving comfort to the top. This is because each shock absorber is now able to mechanically adapt to the actual road conditions. But not only that: the optional air suspension interacts with an active chassis that monitors the car, the road and the driver 500 times a second to ensure the greatest possible driving comfort. Last but not least, the XC90 equipped with air suspension can be lowered by 20 mm or raised by 40 mmand additional insulation has been added to some parts of the car resulting in reduced wind and road noise.

Mild hybrid that works

Returning to the engine solutions, on the new XC90 Volvo allows the choice between two mild-hybrid petrol variants, in addition to the plug-in hybrid variant mentioned above: both the B5 and the B6 are assisted by a 48V lithium ion battery and an integrated starter/generator device that can help reduce emissions and fuel consumption up to 15% during real-world driving, for a system power of up to 250 hp.

Orders open, first deliveries in January 2025

Orders for the new XC90 are open from today, with the price list and configurator available from the same date. The start of production of the car has been set for mid-November, while the first cars will reach dealerships and will then be ready for delivery. in January next year. Volvo has also outlined an initial sales forecast for the new XC90 on the Italian market: 1,300 units throughout 2025. Some highlights of the three versions in the rangeCore features new interior and exterior design, 20″ wheels, power seats, Matrix LED headlights, “high level” lighting, covered dashboard and door panels and heated front seats, while Plus adds 21″ wheels, while Ultra maintains the large wheels and is enriched with a 360° camera.

Prices and range

The prices? The version Core of the new Volvo XC90 starts at 81,200 euros, the Plus rises to 84,250 euros and the Ultra ends at 90,000 euros. If we focus instead on the EX90 fully electricwhich has power outputs ranging from 279 HP to 517 HP and ranges from 575 km to 614 km, starts at 85,250 euros for the single-engine version, 91,150 for the dual-engine version and 100,650 euros for the Twin Motor Performance version.