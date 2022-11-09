Volvo EX90 is the new seven-seater SUV of the Swedish brand completely electric and heir of the current one XC90. For Volvo it is the “The most advanced car ever made” and the first of a new series of models that will bring the brand to sell only electric cars by 2030. After the Volvo EX90 every year will present a new model with fully electric drive. From a technical point of view, the electric SUV can count on so much autonomy that is close to i 600 km with a single charge.

Volvo EX90 electric SUV

The Volvo EX90 electric SUV is 5.03 meters long and has a wheelbase of 2.98 meters. Outside it retains the charm of Swedish design, presenting an elegant and elegant appearance modern proportions.

Volvo EX90 7-seater electric SUV

By virtue of the pursuit of maximum efficiency in front of the front is completely Closed and embellished by the new design of the optical groups, which has also been taken up behind.

Volvo EX90 electric SUV cockpit inside as it is

The 7-seater cabin of the new Volvo EX90 is very neat and elegant. In the center of the dashboard we find a 14.5-inch vertical display, which also integrates the climate controls. The screen in front of the driver’s eyes, on the other hand, is smaller and only provides the main information for driving.

The 7-seater cabin of the Volvo EX90 SUV

In the central tunnel we find the swivel controller of the transmission. As for the materials, Volvo has used wood and wool blend fabrics that have certified sustainable origins. In addition, a new material called Nordicdeveloped from recycled plastic materials.

Volvo EX90 electric motor, battery, range and charging

Technically the Volvo EX90 electric SUV is equipped with a lithium battery from 111 kWh (107 net) that feeds two electric motors with permanent magnets which, together, deliver 380 kW (517 hp) and 910 Nm of torque in the most performing version a four-wheel drive. The autonomy reaches up to 600 km.

Volvo EX90 is credited with a range of 600 km on a single charge

Specifically, the EX90 SUV is offered in versions Twin Motor And Twin Motor Performance, both equipped with two electric units and four-wheel drive. The Twin Motor can rely on 408 CV of power e 770 Nm of maximum torque while the Twin Motor Performance reaches altitude 517 hp and 910 Nm.

The declared autonomy is respectively of 600 and 590 km in WLTP. As for performance, the sprint is lightning fast (from 0 to 100 km in 5.9 seconds for the Twin Motor and 4.9 seconds for the Twin Motor Performance) while the maximum speed on both versions is self-limited at 180 km / h.

The battery has a capacity of 111 kWh (107 net)

The battery recharges with direct current up to 250 kW, allowing it to go from 0 to 80% charge in 30 minutes. Volvo EX90 also supports the bidirectional charging, but they are in a few select markets. In the future there will also be the function Plug & Charge to automatically start user recognition and payment when the charging cable is connected.

Volvo EX90 infotainment

The infotainment system and connectivity in the EX90 electric SUV are top notch, with connectivity 5G standard, where available. Volvo EX90 is also compatible with Apple CarPlay or Android Auto wirelessly. The infotainment system can rely on platforms NVIDIA DRIVE by AI, Xavier and Orinon those Snapdragon Cockpit from Qualcomm Technologies and software developed internally by Volvo technicians.

The instrument panel on board the Volvo EX90 SUV

Volvo EX90 will not just be a new car, but a computer on wheels extremely advanced constantly updated thanks to the mode over-the-air. The Volvo EX90 is also the first Volvo model with features Dolby Atmosdelivered by a very high quality Bowers & Wilkins sound system with 25 crates.

Also on this car the technology is offered phone key, which allows you to leave your car keys at home and open it easily with the mobile phone.

Volvo EX90 14.5-inch vertical infotainment display

Finally, thanks to the functions managed in remote you can control some functions from home. In fact it is enough to ask Google, heat or cool the Volvo EX90, or lock its doors, from the comfort of your home. It is also possible to instantly know the charge level battery.

Volvo EX90 ADAS, level 3 autonomous driving

Volvo EX90 is a highly technological car and is ready for autonomous driving of level 3. In fact it is equipped with one invisible security shield composed of latest generation sensors, such as cameras, radar and lidarwhich are connected to the car’s high-performance central processors and NVIDIA DRIVE platforms that run Volvo Cars’ in-house software to create one in real time 360 degree view of the surrounding context.

Volvo EX90 is ready for level 3 autonomous driving

The sensors are designed to react and intervene even only in the event of a slight delay by the driver. The lidar, provided by Luminardetects the road ahead, both day and night, even a highway speeds. It can spot small objects hundreds of meters away, leaving more time for information, action and avoidance. The sensors also help improve the overall reliability and performance of the driving assistance function Pilot Assistequipped with a new steering support when changing lanes.

Inside, special sensors and cameras, supported by internally developed algorithms, constantly measure the driver’s concentration by analyzing the gaze. This technology allows the Volvo EX90 to know when you are distracted, sleepy or otherwise inattentive.

Volvo EX90 digital driver display

In the event of an alarm, the system alerts the driver first with a slight signal, then more insistently. And if the unthinkable should happen, if you fall asleep or feel bad while driving, the Volvo EX90 is designed to stop safely and call for help.

New Volvo EX90 photo

