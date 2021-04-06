The fact that the service later appears very differently than it was previously presented is a problem for many, says Eva Högl. With the new homeland security service, the armed forces officer does not want to see this error again.

ZAt the start of the new voluntary service for homeland security, the Armed Forces Commissioner Eva Högl called on the Bundeswehr to be more realistic in recruiting. You have to give the young people a realistic picture, warned the SPD politician in an interview with the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“I often hear from soldiers that when recruiting personnel they convey the wrong image of the Bundeswehr and that everyday life is then very different,” said Högl. “That does more harm than good.” A prerequisite for the success of the new service is a realistic picture of the homeland security service.

Seven months of training

Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (CDU) will present the status of the new program this Tuesday in Berlin. The service will consist of seven months of military training and reservist assignments over the next six years. In this way, the Bundeswehr wants to keep additional forces available for crisis and disaster operations in Germany in the future, as is currently required in the corona pandemic.

The motto of the service is “Your year for Germany”. The plan was to train 1,000 men and women in the first year.