The debut of the new one is approaching Volkswagen Tiguanset for next fall. The German company has released the first teaser images of the third generation of its iconic SUV: as usual, the QR Code-style camouflage livery prevents us from knowing all the details relating to the design of the new model, but it is certainly a good opportunity to get a first idea of ​​what we can expect.

Design and style

What we know for sure is that the bodywork will be more curved than the previous model, with sculpted fenders and more toned shoulders. At the front of the SUV we find several stylistic elements of the ID range, starting with the full-width LED bar that connects the optional IQ Light HD Matrix headlights. Optical signature also features at the rear, with Nivus-style taillights and a full-width light strip integrated into the bumper.

Interiors and technology

Inside the cabin the work of evolution carried out by Volkswagen was important: the scene is stolen by the touchscreen display dedicated to the independent 15″ infotainment system, which the third generation Tiguan will inherit from the ID.7, with illuminated and easy-to-use buttons for easier navigation between the different settings. The entry-level trim levels of the new SUV from the German automaker will instead get a 12.9″ screen, therefore slightly smaller: in any case, the new infotainment system has been described by Volkswagen as more intuitive, having been developed also using customer feedback. In addition to the infotainment, of course, there will be a curved digital instrument cluster that extends all the way to the doors that house the climate vents. Finally, the automatic transmission lever has been repositioned behind the steering wheel, with the latter having been equipped with physical controls.

Dimensions and engines

Recall that on the European market the new generation of the Tiguan will be built on the basis of MQB Evo platform, an updated version of the old Volkswagen architectures that will allow the new model to measure 4,551 mm in length, 1,939 mm in width and 1,640 mm in height, and consequently taller and longer than the previous model. We close with the motor range, including a 1.5 eTSI mild-hybrid petrol, a 2.0 TSI petrol, a 2.0 TDI diesel and two eHybrid PHEV options, respectively 204 HP and 272 HP, combined with an 18.5 kWh battery compatible with DC charging and a driving range in full electric mode of up to around 100 km. All engines will be paired exclusively with a DSG automatic gearbox.