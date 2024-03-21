The new Volkswagen Tiguan arrives in Italian dealerships. The third generation of the German SUV has been completely renewed, both in style and content and is preparing to confirm the excellent results of previous generations. To allow customers to learn about all the Tiguan news, the Wolfsburg brand has announced an open weekend at dealerships scheduled for 23 and 24 March.

Engines

The range of engines for the new Tiguan is completely renewed compared to the previous generation. The new Plug-in hybrid version boasts a larger 19.7 kWh battery which guarantees up to 100 km in full electric mode. The battery supports DC charging up to 50 kW, which translates into 25 minutes needed to go from 10 to 80% of the energy. As for the specifications, this PHEV system comes in two versions, both combined with front-wheel drive and an eight-speed DCT gearbox and powered by a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor: the overall power goes from 204 to 272 HP. Added to these are the mild-hybrid variants with the eTSi units equipped with variable geometry turbo, cylinder deactivation and 20 HP of assistance at 48 volts, for a total power of 130 and 150 HP. Finally, two all-wheel drive variants will also be available with the 2.0-litre petrol capable of delivering 201 HP or 265 HP of total power.

Price and equipment for Italy

Volkswagen Tiguan will arrive in Italy with three trim levels, Life, Elegance and R-Line with a price starting from 39,700 euros. The Life trim on the new Volkswagen Tiguan is available with all the engines that will be offered at the launch. The features in this case include rear LEDs with dynamic cornering lights, LED headlights with Light Assist at the front, 17″ alloy wheels, roof bars as well as a series of standard elements for safety and comfort such as the front seats with lumbar support, the leather steering wheel with paddles, the additional central airbag and the rear side airbags up to the Park Assist Plus and the Rear View camera. Added to this are the 10.2″ Digital Cockpit Pro and infotainment with 12.9″ touch screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, including wireless, USB-C ports with charging up to 45 watts, automatic climate control 3 zones and Keyless Go for keyless starting. The ADAS package includes predictive adaptive cruise control, Side Assist Plus (lane change assistant) with Rear Traffic Alert and Emergency Exit Warning System, Front Assist, Intersection assist (turn assistant), Lane Assist (lane departure warning), Dynamic Road Sign Display, Driver Drowsiness Detector and Car2X Warning System. The new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line is available with both 150 HP engines at prices starting from 46,600 Euros. On the outside it features 19-inch alloy wheels, bumpers, roof spoiler and side panels in a sporty R-Line design, while on board the R-Line interior includes specific sports seats and brushed steel pedals. Added to this is the Black Style package which includes 19″ wheels, gloss black mirror shells and window mouldings.