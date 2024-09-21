Anticipation is growing to see the new Volkswagen Tiguan in action. According to Auto News, the German car manufacturer has informed its dealers that the new version of the SUV will debut at Los Angeles Auto Show 2024 scheduled for next November, with the market launch scheduled for June of next year.

Design and features of the new Tiguan

We know that the new Tiguan will be practically identical to the Tayrona model that will be presented in the version intended for the European market scheduled for next month at Paris Auto Show 2024: The refreshed Tiguan is expected to be around 133 mm longer than the current model, which could translate into more interior space and comfort for passengers. In terms of propulsionInstead, the refreshed SUV is likely to be powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine, a choice that aims to balance performance and fuel efficiency.

Optimism among Volkswagen dealers

Charlie Hall, chairman of the Volkswagen National Dealer Advisory Council, expressed strong optimism about the new U.S.-based Tiguan. “If we can get the price right, we will actually have something to sell because it is everything a dealer would expect.”his words reported by Carscoops. Translated: there is great trust dealers in the ability of the new Tiguan to attract customers, provided that the price positioning is competitive.