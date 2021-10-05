Arrives on the market in Italy the new one Volkswagen Taigo, the first SUV Coupe of the German brand. In Brazil, the Taigo takes the name of Nivus and is produced with different, market-specific characteristics.

The European car fits into the range of compact models Volkswagen front-wheel drive, based on the modular transversal platform MQB, consisting of Polo shirt And T-Cross, a third body variant with a sportier line.

New Volkswagen Taigo, dimensions

The new Volkswagen Taigo is lower and longer than the T-Cross but with its same height from the ground, higher and more spacious than the Polo shirt. The step is equal to 2,566 mm, the length is 4,266 mm, the height is 1,494 mm and the width is 1,757 mm.

New Volkswagen Taigo VIDEO

The front overhang measures 844 mm, while the rear one 856 mm. Furthermore, the front track is equal to 1,531 mm, the rear one instead 1,516 mm.

New Volkswagen Taigo, exterior features

The Taigo outside is characterized by a look modern and sporty. Laterally it is characterized by a long and elegant roofline that slopes in the rear direction and ends with one spoiler on the roof at the height of the rear window. The window line outlined in black lowers the perceived center of gravity.

In front the standard LED headlights fit into the grille finished in black. These elements, as a whole, draw the “face” of the Taigo, which occupies the entire width of the car. They are also particularly attractive i LED headlights Matrix IQ.LIGHT (standard in Style and R-Line versions).

The front of the new Taigo R-Line

In the front there is also one LED strip draws the upper and lower edge of the headlights respectively: of these two LED strips, the upper and longer one visually ends with the upper edge of the grille, while the lower one ends apparently without interruption, in the LED light strip, which in the headlight LED Matrix IQ.LIGHT is integrated into the central crosspiece of the grille.

The luminous strip that is obtained in the muzzle is interrupted exclusively by the Volkswagen logo. Also behind we have slim-shaped bipartite LED headlights. They consist of a main element on the right and left side of the body and a second segment which extends to the tailgate.

LED rear light with black inserts

The rear light unit is outlined in black. A light band continues highlights the particular width of the car.

New Volkswagen Taigo, interior and trunk, how is it inside?

Inside the cockpit, the entire dashboard of the Volkswagen Taigo is characterized by architecture horizontal, essentially the result of the modules from which it is constituted: the Digital Cockpit series or the Digital Cockpit Pro (alternative available as optional equipment or depending on the trim level) and the new generation of infotainment systems.

Through View button in the right-hand race of the new multifunction steering wheel, the Taigo driver can switch quickly and easily between the three basic layouts of the Digital Cockpit.

Fully digital instrument panel

All the main modules, except for the air conditioning, are integrated into the transverse fascia of the dashboard. This strip continues to the front doors and is lined with decorative inserts which, depending on the layout, present different paints.

Centrally located, within an island in glossy black, the infotainment system screen finds space. In this area the only additional button present is the emergency flashing switch.

The trunk has a load capacity of 438 liters

To the left, the glossy black control island flows into the instrument panel area. In combination with the Digital Cockpit, or the Digital Cockpit Pro, and the infotainment system, a digital environment seamless. The luggage compartment capacity is finally equal to ben 438 liters.

New Volkswagen Taigo infotainment

Taigo is available with four different infotainment systems: Composition with 6.5-inch display (standard for Taigo and Life), Ready2Discover with 8.0 inch display (standard for Style and R-Line), Discover Media with 8.0-inch display And Discover Pro with 9.2-inch display. Composition belongs to the second generation modular infotainment system (MIB2), while the 8.0 and 9.2 inch devices are part of the all-new modular infotainment system third generation MIB3.

The latter offers the prerequisites for the online browsing and updating the map over the air. It also allows the predictive navigation second generation to warn the driver in the event of traffic problems along the most likely route, even with route guidance not activated.

With the radio system Ready2Discover, the owner can later enable the navigation function (Function on Demand). Discover Media and Discover Pro systems are equipped as standard. The special features of Discover Pro include the customizable home screen and the possibility of enjoying two independent map views, one on the instrument panel display and one on the dashboard display.

At the top of the range is the Discover Pro infotainment system with 9.2 ″ display

Thanks to a Online Connectivity Unit (OCU) with integrated eSIM, the extended functionality range of the MIB3 systems includes the online services of We Connect (designed for use without time limits) e We Connect Plus (prepared in Europe for free use for one or three years).

Depending on the equipment, the MIB3.1 online services also offer new functions such as access to streaming services and the customization of many settings which, being also stored in the cloud using the Volkswagen ID, can then be recalled in other Volkswagens.

Linking apps using App-Connect Wireless (standard on Style and R-Line) for Apple CarPlay And Android Auto can take place wirelessly.

ADAS aboard the new Taigo

As for the equipment ADAS Taigo offers the system on board IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist. In this optional systems such as, among others, the new Predictive ACC (automatic distance adjustment taking into account speed limits and route data from the navigation system) e lane maintenance assistance Lane Assist merge into a new assistance system, thus enabling the partially automated driving up to a maximum speed of 210 km / h.

The ADAS on board the new Taigo allow partially automated driving

The new standard multifunction steering wheel in this version is equipped with capacitive surfaces, which with the active IQ.DRIVE Travel Assist system serve the purpose of to verify that the driver has his hands on the steering wheel, as required by the regulations of the level 2 of automated driving for the EU.

The Taigo is equipped as standard with assistance systems such as perimeter control Front Assist including City emergency braking function e Lane Assist.

New Volkswagen Taigo TSI petrol engines

Technically, the new Volkswagen Taigo is only available with TSI petrol engines: two versions a three cylinders and a four-cylinder.

The new Volkswagen Taigo is only available with TSI petrol engines

Below is the range of engines: 1.0 TSI with 95 HP, with 5-speed manual gearbox; 1.0 TSI with 110 hp combined with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 7-speed DSG gearbox; 1.5 TSI with 150 HP 4 cylinders, the most powerful of the Taigo range.

Volkswagen Taigo Life and R-Line outfits

At the launch on the Italian market, the Volkswagen Taigo is available in two versions, Life And R-Line. Already the preparation Life provides a rich standard equipment with advanced features, such as 16-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, Digital Cockpit, infotainment Ready2Discover 8-inch And Travel Assist.

There Taigo R-Line, on the other hand, it is characterized, among others, by 17-inch alloy wheels, sports seats, interior and exterior R-Line, panoramic roof electrically opening and front and rear parking sensors Park Pilot. Both settings can then be enriched with their respective ones Tech Pack. For Taigo Life, a 1,150 euros the optional package includes Discover Media satellite navigator, Climatronic touch and Park Pilot.

New Volkswagen Taigo R-Line badge

For the Taigo R-Line, there are two alternatives: the Tech Pack at 1.000 Euro includes LED Matrix headlights, Climatronic touch and Roof Pack (contrasting black mirror caps and roof); at 1,330 Euros, on Tech Pack Plus instead it is composed of a Discover Media navigator, Climatronic touch and IQ.Drive Pack Plus (proactive protection system, Park Assist and Side Assist parking assistance).

When it arrives? Taigo prices

The new Taigo arrives on the Italian market and in the Volkswagen dealerships Italian at the beginning of 2022. Prices start at 22,600 Euros in version 1.0 TSI 95 CV Life or, through a financial formula Volkswagen Value Project (PVV), from 159 Euros per month and advance of 4,900 Euros (TAN 4.99%, APR 6.26%).

New Volkswagen Taigo photo

