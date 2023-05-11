The electric sedan Volkswagen ID.7 will have a sportier variant gtx, arriving at the end of summer. The new model will be equipped with the latest generation of ID thrusters.the system of dual motor all-wheel drive and a number of sporty design elements. The launch of the new GTX model is scheduled for I’AA Mobility Munich (September 5-10, 2023).

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX electric sports sedan

Colors black and red dominate in the Volkswagen ID.7 GTX and represent the GTX brandthe one that on electric models will replace the iconic GT extension.

The new Volkswagen ID.7 will have a sportier GTX variant

In fact, inside, details such as the red GTX contrast stitching on the seats, dashboard and doors enhance the sportiness of the model. The exterior design, on the other hand, is characterized by elements black polishes. In addition, the sporty design is enhanced by the black roof and come on tinted windows.

Volkswagen ID.7 GTX double electric motor

As on previous models GTX ID.4 and ID.5The Vehicle Dynamics Manager is responsible for the intelligent control of the all-wheel drive system a dual engine in the ID.7 GTX. This software, developed in-house by Volkswagen, controls not only the powertrain, but also all braking, steering and chassis control systems, depending on the selected driving profile.

The ID.7 will have a double electric motor and a sportier chassis

The frame and steering of the sedan have been significantly improved on the basis of the MEB electric modular platform and offer a wide range between comfort and sportiness thanks to the possibility of selecting the driving profile.

