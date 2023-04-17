In China officially debuted the new Volkswagen ID.7the sedan presumably electric heir to the Passat. It is a candidate for long journeys, thanks to the almost five meters and the aerodynamic design, to a new 210 kW (286 HP) electric motor and to 86 kWh batterywhich ensures up to approx 700 km in WLTP. The ID.7 is also the world’s first Volkswagen with head-up display with augmented reality as standard. Thus the architecture of the cockpit changes, making the classic instrumentation almost superfluous.

New electric Volkswagen ID.7, features

The ID.7 is a large electric Volkswagen for long journeys. The streamlined design of the fast-back sedan focuses on clear, fluid and decisive lines. For example, the front is completely closed. Here the design is characterized in particular by the sculptural bonnet and the LED headlights with the narrow strip LED for daytime running lights and direction indicators integrated in the upper section.

The new Volkswagen ID.7

Another feature that enhances the design style of the slender side is the characteristic line under the base of the window with a clean “cut”. In the queue the horizontal lines highlight the car width. The rear is dominated by a LED band which extends outwards to the LED taillights.

The new streamlined Volkswagen ID.7

To maximize the autonomy of the new ID.7, Volkswagen engineers also worked hard on aerodynamics, reaching a coefficient of aerodynamic resistance by about 0.23 (depending on the layout). The new ID.7 is long 4,961mm. In particular, the long wheelbase 2,966 mm ensures plenty of space in the passenger compartment, which is devoted to practicality down to the smallest detail.

Volkswagen ID.7 on the road

A new one is available upon request intelligent panoramic roof with glasses that switch electronically from transparent to darkened and vice versa. Like many other functions of the ID.7, the roof can also be operated with the natural voice command. The front seats have also been redesigned: for the first time in a Volkswagen they are available as an option adaptive Climatronic seats. The new massage function makes long journeys go by faster.

New Volkswagen ID.7 electric technology on board

In the ID.7 the classic instrumentation has been reduced to what is strictly necessary. The information function is performed by head-up display with augmented reality as standardwhich projects data such as speed into the area in front of the driver and virtual interactive directions such as turn arrows in the real world in front of the ID.7. In the center of the dashboard is the infotainment display from 15 inches (38cm).

The cockpit of the Volkswagen ID.7

Thus the driver’s gaze remains on the road. In the ID.7, assistance systems such as the Travel Assist with swarm data regulate the transverse and longitudinal dynamics on fast-moving roads.

On request, the ID.7 will also deliver via Travel Assist assistance for lane change on the motorway from 90 km/h. The driver still has everything under control, but with much less effort. Also to park it’s easier: Volkswagen electric takes care of it independently.

The front seats of the new ID.7

For example, with the parking with Memory function at a distance of up to 50 meters. The driver can stay in ID.7 or supervise the maneuver from the app for smartphones.

Volkswagen ID.7 advanced electric motor

The ID.7, initially available in trim and engine versions Pros And Pro S, is the first MEB model with a new drive developed by Volkswagen. The system essentially consists of the 210 kW electric motor (286 hp; permanent magnet synchronous), from 2-stage single speed gearbox and the pulse width modulation inverter (power and control electronics).

The new Volkswagen electric motor making its debut on the ID.7

The motor has been revised with the rotor with more powerful permanent magnets and even more heat resistantone improved stator with more effective windings with maximum wire cross-section, a cooling jacket for the outer side of the stator and a new combined system with oil and water to secure one thermal stability even greater. The new pulse width modulation inverter ensures thermal stability.

Volkswagen ID.7 battery and range

The engine is powered by a choice of two different batteries. The ID.7 Pro is equipped with a 77 kWh battery (gross: 82 kWh), which supports the fast charging up to 170 kW. There Pro S instead he can count on one 86 kWh battery (gross: 91 kWh) and on a DC charging power of up to 200 kW.

According to the first internal estimates, with a full charge the ID.7 Pro travels up to approx 615kmthe ID.7 Pro S up to 700kmaccording to the WLTP cycle.

Volkswagen ID.7 compartment for DC fast charging up to 200 kW

A new thermal management ensures that the battery is preconditioned before stopping for recharging. This preconditioning starts automatically with active route guidance to a charging station.

Photo new Volkswagen ID.7

