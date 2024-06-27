The new Volkswagen Golf R it is a matter of fact. Presented together with its Variant version (not available in Italy), the high-performance compact car from the German car manufacturer arrives on the market as the most powerful ever: we are in fact faced with a peak power of 245 kW (333 HP), an increase of 10 kW compared to previous models, for a sprint from 0 to 100 km/h which is reduced to 4.6 seconds for the Golf R and 4.8 seconds for the Golf R Variant.

Unprecedented power

Thanks to an engine four-cylinder turbo 1,984 cm3 TSI direct injection engine of the new Golf R, whose maximum power output is unleashed between 5,600 and 6,500 rpm. Not only that: the maximum torque is 420 Nm and is developed by the powertrain in the range between 2,100 and 5,500 rpm. The above-mentioned specifications, moreover, can be further increased by means of the Performance packagewhich is standard in Italy: even in the latest generation the top speed rises by 20 km/h, reaching 270 km/h.

Change the design

The innovations are clearly not only in terms of performance. From an aesthetic point of view, the new Golf R are recognisable by the redesigned frontwhich features new LED headlights and the new illuminated VW logo, but also new air curtains in the bumper, new LED rear lights and new optional 19″ forged alloy wheels of the type Warmenau.

Revisited interiors

Inside the passenger compartment we find a latest generation infotainment system with visually separated display and a new menu structure. The Digital Cockpit Pro of the versions of the model with the Performance package has also been enriched with a new accelerometer and a GPS laptimer: Volkswagen itself has announced that presales in our country will start during the summer.

Volkswagen Golf R Black Edition

The new Volkswagen Golf R range sees the version at the top Black Edition, which can be ordered directly upon launch on the market. What is it notable for? The name itself says it all: the completely dark look, which is enhanced by black 19″ Estoril wheels (or optional 19″ Warmenau forged alloy wheels), darkened VW emblems and R logos, black brake calipers in R design with dark R logo and black exhaust tips. Also included as standard are the new darkened Matrix IQ.LIGHT LED headlights and the Performance package, which in addition to the standard driving modes also adds two more: Drift and Special.