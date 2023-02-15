The new generation of Volkswagen Golf is poised to revolutionize the history of the German compact as we know it. From Wolfsburg they are in fact ready to transform the famous model into an electric car with a low price below 25,000 euros, thus trying to pursue the democratization of mobility already carried out in the past with other cars of the brand and which now represents an objective of many car manufacturers, intending to offer more affordable EVs. To do this, it will take advantage of the project linked to the ID.2, which was supposed to expand VW’s electric family but which instead will serve as the basis for the new Golf on tap which will arrive in 2025.

There new electric car from Volkswagen will have a contained price list and will be the first model of the German company to be based on the MEB-Plus platform, an updated MEB version, which will be equipped with new LFP prismatic cells (lithium and iron phosphate) and charging speed of up to 200 kW. In recent months there has been a debate within the Wolfsburg giant on what to call this model, with Thomas Schäfer who would have pushed immediately to use the Golf name, also stating in the past that the legacy of this car would allow the result to be maximized at the sales level: “The name Golf has enormous value. The recognition it receives from customers: people understand perfectly what we are talking about. So changing the name to something completely different doesn’t make sense.”

As reported by Autocar, the new generation of Golf could therefore be called Volkswagen ID Golf, keeping the prefix that would link it to the VW electric car family. According to some sources of the British magazine, “The true value of the Volkswagen Golf lies in a car the size of the ID 2”. The style of the new generation of Golf will be entrusted to the new head of Volkswagen design, Andreas Mind who according to some rumors could be inspired by the fourth generation of the German compact. A first preview of this model could already be in the form of a concept this year.