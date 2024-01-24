There Golf in his year 50th birthday is renewed with the restyling of the eighth generation, probably the last with a combustion engine. There new Golfas announced in the preview, stands out for a infotainment system latest generation, a more intuitive operating concept, a more defined front and rear design, as well as efficient propulsion systems. Among these, there are engines plug-in hybrids with an all-electric range increased by around 100 kilometres. Power has also been increased, with the GTI which reaches i 265 HP and the GTE i 272 HP.

Being a restyling, the Volkswagen Golf 2024 8.5 essentially maintains the dimensions of the old model. The length is therefore 428 cmthe width of 179cmthe height of 149mm and the step to 262 cm. The trunk has a space of 380 litres.

New Volkswagen Golf GTE front 3/4

On the outside, the restyling can be recognized above all from the front by the design of the headlights with renewed shapes and sizes of the daytime LEDs, the grille and the bumpers. Still analyzing the front for the first time on a Golf, the Volkswagen logo is illuminated and adorns the front of the vehicle.

Speaking of lighting, the top of the range trim levels integrate advanced technologies such as front headlights Led Matrix IQ.Light and the rear lights a 3D LEDs with selectable animations.

Finally, the color range is enriched with new metallic shades, including Crystal Ice Blue, Anemone Blue, Oyster Silver and Grenadilla Blackwhile options include redesigned alloy wheels and black roof for the R-Line, GTI and GTE versions.

The interior of the 2024 Volkswagen Golf has been significantly updated, mainly thanks to the introduction of the new MIB4 infotelematic system. This fourth generation system features a touch display available in two sizes, 10.4 inches and 12.9 inches, with changes in graphics and touch sliders, making them illuminated and easier to control to adjust climate control and volume.

Cockpit dashboard of the GOLF GTI

Digital instrumentation 10.2 inch Digital Cockpit it is standard, with physical buttons on the multifunction steering wheel. For the GTI, they are introduced carbon coatings. Optionally, you can have the projection of the images Windshield Head Up Display on the windshield.

Infotainment

The operating logic of the Golf 8.5 infotainment system is based on two touch bars: the “bottom bar” at the bottom and the “top bar” at the top, with a Home screen customizable in the center. The system includes theIDA voice assistant based on natural language, developed in collaboration with Cerence.

12.9″ infotainment display

Voice commands can be used not only to control functions such as the air conditioner, telephone or navigation system, but also to access online information from all possible areas, from weather forecasts to general knowledge questions. The infotainment system also integrates the artificial intelligence-based chatbot, ChatGPTin the IDA voice assistant.

Volkswagen Golf 2024 engines

The engine range of the Volkswagen Golf 2024, depending on the trim level, includes various options, including the 1.5 TSI Benizna with 115 and 150 HP with manual transmission, the 2.0 TDI diesel with 115 and 150 HP with manual or automatic 7-speed DSG dual-clutch gearbox. There GTI sports car instead it is equipped with an engine 2.0 TSI with 265 HP and only with 7-speed DSG gearbox. In the second half of 2024, they arrive GTI Clubsport of 300 HPthe R 4Motionthe Variant R 4Motion and the all-wheel drive versions of the Golf with the 204 HP 2.0 TSI engine.

Golf GTI rear 3/4

The models Mild Hybrid 48V of the Volkswagen Golf 2024 include the engine 1.5 eTSI petrol with power of 115 HP and 150 HP, paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission. This mild hybrid system operates at 48 volts and is based on the 1.5 eTSI engine with 7-speed DSG automatic transmission and automatic cylinder management technology (ACTplus). The electrified component, powered by a lithium-ion battery and a belt-driven starter with generator, he adds 20 HP and 25 Nm of torque.

VERSIONS POWER (kW/HP) EXCHANGE TRACTION Mild hybrid 1.5 eTSI (Golf / Golf Variant) 85 / 115 7-speed DSG front 1.5 eTSI (Golf / Golf Variant) 110 / 150 7-speed DSG front Plug-in hybrid eHybrid (Golf) 150 / 204 6-speed eDSG front GTE (Golf) 200 / 272 6-speed eDSG front Turbo petrol 1.5 TSI (Golf / Golf Variant) 85 / 115 6-speed manual front 1.5 TSI (Golf / Golf Variant) 110 / 150 6-speed manual front 2.0 TSI (Golf GTI) 195 / 265 7-speed DSG front Turbo diesel 2.0 TDI (Golf / Golf Variant) 85 / 115 6-speed manual front 2.0 TDI (Golf / Golf Variant) 110 / 150 7-speed DSG front Versions and engines new VW Golf restyling range

Golf plug-in hybrid more powerful than the GTI

There are two plug-in hybrid engines for the 2024 Volkswagen Golf. There Golf eHybrid It is equipped with a petrol engine 1.5 TSI evo2 with 150 HP and 250 Nmcombined with a 115 HP electric motor integrated into the 6-speed DSG gearbox. The PHEV drive thus develops a total power of 204 HP and a total torque of 350 Nm.

At the top of the range there is the Golf GTE which, thanks to the plug-in configuration, It's more powerful than the GTI. The traction involves an engine 1.5 TSI petrol with 177 HPcoupled to one 115 HP electricreaching a total power of 272 HP and an overall pair of 400 Nm.

Volkswagen Golf GTE charging

Both variants are powered by a new one 19.7 kWh battery net capacity, which guarantees an autonomy in fully electric mode of approximately 100km. Charging can take place in AC alternating current up to 11 kW and in DC direct current up to 50 kWallowing a charge from 10% to 80% in 25 minutes.

ADAS on the Golf

The maneuvers of the Golf and Golf Variant are simplified by new ADAS systems of assistance, such as the function Park Assist Plus enhanced. When driving next to a parking space, it can detect whether the space (parallel or bay) is large enough and initiates the parking procedure accordingly. Deals with steering, accelerating and brakingwhile the driver only needs to monitor the parking process.

The camera and ADAS sensor are located in the lower part of the front bumper

Additionally, Park Assist Pro will be available for the Golf for the first time, allowing drivers to steer the vehicle in and out of parking spaces with their smartphones. The vehicle can be driven out of the parking space remotely if the space is very tight, for example.

Park Assist Plus also with automatic parking function

Another novelty is the system Area Viewin which a view a 360 degrees is created by combining four cameras, and the corresponding image is transferred to the touchscreen of the infotainment system. This makes it easier to see sidewalks and parking signs.

Volkswagen Golf Life, Style, R-Line, GTE and GTI trim levels

The Italian range will include versions Life, Style, R-Line, GTE And GTI. The Life version includes complete equipment, including Climatronic, the Kessy Go system, road sign recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control16″ alloy wheels, parking sensors, 10.4″ infotainment with App Connect wireless, wireless charging, multifunction leather steering wheel and LED headlights.

Golf Variant R Line front 3/4

Style and R-Line differ in aesthetics but share 17″ wheels, Performance headlights, electrically adjustable sports seats, lights with 30 shades and rear view camera. The versions GTI and GTE they feature a dedicated aerodynamic package, colored exterior finishes (red and blue), 17″ wheels, sports seats with dedicated fabric and stitching, sports steering wheel, three-zone Climatronic and 12.9″ infotainment.

Price, when the Golf restyling arrives

The Golf 8.5 will arrive in Italian dealerships in July, with prices yet to be communicated but with a starting point of around 30,000 euros. Plug-in models exceed the 40,000 euroswhile the GTI and GTE sports versions are placed beyond the 45,000 euros.

Photo of new Golf 2024 (restyling)

