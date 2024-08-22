A volcano in southwest Iceland erupted on Thursdayaccording to the meteorological office, spraying hot lava and smoke in its sixth outbreak since December“An eruption has begun. Work is underway to locate the recordings,” the weather bureau said, without providing further details. Live footage from the area showed incandescent lava rising from the ground. Studies have shown the accumulation of magma underground, warning of new volcanic activity in the area south of the Icelandic capital, Reykjavik. The latest eruption on the Reykjanes Peninsulawhich is home to approximately 30,000 people, equivalent to almost 8% of the country’s total population, ended on June 22nd after spewing fountains of molten rock for 24 days.

The eruptions show the challenge facing the island nation of nearly 400,000 people, as scientists warn The Reykjan Peninsula could experience repeated outbreaks for decades or even centuries. Since 2021, nine eruptions have occurred on the peninsulafollowing the reactivation of geological systems that had been inactive for 800 years. In response, authorities have built artificial barriers to redirect lava flows away from critical infrastructure, including the Svartsengi geothermal power plant, the Blue Lagoon spa and the town of Grindavik.

Reykjavik’s Keflavik Airport said flights remained unaffected on his web page. Grindavikwhich is home to one of Iceland’s main fishing ports and nearly 4,000 people, has been largely abandoned since late last yearwhen residents were ordered to evacuate. Volcanic outbreaks on the Reykjanes Peninsula are so-called fission eruptions, which usually do not disrupt air traffic because they do not cause large explosions or significant ash dispersion into the stratosphere. Iceland, which is about the size of Portugal, has more than 30 active volcanoes, making the northern European island a prime destination for volcano tourism, a sector that attracts thrill-seekers.