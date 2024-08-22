Home World

Volcanic eruptions are not uncommon in Iceland, but they always produce spectacular images. (Archive image) © Marco Di Marco/AP/dpa

Iceland’s rugged nature once again shows its breathtaking side: glowing red lava makes its way to the earth’s surface with unbridled force. The people on the island are already used to this.

Reykjavik – Huge amounts of lava are once again bubbling out of the earth in Iceland. On Thursday evening, the sixth volcanic eruption within nine months began on the North Atlantic island. A live stream from the radio station RÚV showed the lava bubbling out of a long crack in the earth on the Reykjanes peninsula, southwest of the capital Reykjavik. According to the station, there had been a strong earthquake beforehand.

Since March 2021, there have been repeated fissure eruptions on the peninsula, in which the liquid rock comes to the surface from an elongated crack in the earth. It is still unclear to what extent the eruption poses a new danger to the fishing village of Grindavík, which has already been evacuated several times. As a precaution, the residents were brought to safety this time too, as the broadcaster RÚV reported, citing the fire department.

The lava masses of an earlier eruption destroyed several houses on the outskirts of Grindavík in January. The town is located around 40 kilometers southwest of Reykjavik. dpa