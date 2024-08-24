Actor James Spader will apparently reprise his role as Ultron in the new Vision series, which is a spin-off of WandaVision from Marvel Studios on its way to Disney+. The information is not official but comes from a fairly reliable source.

Spader was the one who lent his voice to this villain in the film. Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) by Joss Whedon. But the report still notes that Vision’s role may not be a voice-over, which sounds somewhat intriguing.

For some, it may seem strange that Ultron returns in the Vision series, since he supposedly died at the end of the aforementioned Avengers movie. However, it should not be forgotten that his body is never shown.

He is also a villain capable of jumping into any robotic system with enough memory capacity to contain him. What is a mystery is whether by chance he will return to the appearance for which he is known.

Fountain: Marvel Studios.

Terry Matalas from Star Trek: Picard He is the creative producer of the Vision series, which does not yet have an official name. Production has been revealed to begin in 2025.

Paul Bettany will once again play this superhero as in the Marvel Studios films where he participated, as well as WandaVisionBut for now Marvel Studios is keeping quiet about what to expect from this new Disney+ show.

What is known is that this Vision series has been in development since 2022 and the premise is that this character is seeking not only to recover his memory but also his humanity. There are rumors that Wanda Maximoff, played by Elizabeth Olsen, will also participate.

But the precise details are not known. In addition to this information we have more from Marvel Studios, such as why Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher Daredevil: Born Again and the first preview of The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

With details from Deadline. Apart from Vision we have more information about series in TierraGamer.