Researchers discover a variety of new virus species in Chinese fur farms. The fur industry could be the starting point for a new pandemic.

Beijing – The years 2019 and 2020 were marked by the corona pandemic, which turned the lives of many people upside down. The virus, which originated in China, should be a rare exception. Nevertheless, a Chinese fur factory is now causing concern among researchers.

Dozens of virus species discovered on fur farms in Tiren

Scientists point out that fur farms generally have a high potential for the emergence of various types of viruses. Many of the pathogens that emerge there could be transmitted to humans – as was the case with the coronavirus, which probably came from a bat in a cave. A study in the journal “Nature” discovered 125 types of viruses in Chinese fur farms.

The viruses discovered were not just known specimens. According to the study, 36 new virus species and 39 virus strains were identified that have a “high risk” of being transmissible to other species. The researchers analyzed the genetic material of 461 animals, including minks, rabbitfoxes and raccoon dogs. All of these animals were found in China between 2021 and 2024 Diseases died, as the Chinese research team reports.

New pandemic anything but unlikely, according to experts

The majority of the animals examined came from fur farms, but some were also kept for meat production. Some of the viruses discovered are already known to be transmissible to humans, including hepatitis E and Japanese encephalitis. However, of the newly discovered virus species with a high risk of cross-species transmission, 13 are new, according to the study. Even seven types of coronavirus were found in the animals examined.

However, none of the coronaviruses discovered are said to be related to SARS-CoV-2, the cause of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, virologist Edward Holmes views the study with concern. He sees the fur industry as “one of the most likely possibilities for the outbreak of a new pandemic.” Holmes would even go so far as to shut down the entire industry.

Holmes considers the HKU5 coronavirus, which is related to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) coronavirus and can be fatal to humans, to be particularly dangerous. “The fact that we now see that it has jumped from bats to farmed mink must set off alarm bells,” warns Holmes. He calls for the virus to be closely monitored to prevent further spread. Another virologist spoke out in favor of further review of the corona situation. (rd/afp)