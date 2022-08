A new virus has been identified in China that has infected 35 people in Shandong and Henan provinces. It is called Langya virus (LayV), of the genus henipavirus, and has been identified in throat swabs. This infection – a zoonosis – causes symptoms such as fever, fatigue, cough and can also impair liver and kidney function. There is currently no vaccine or treatment for henipavirus; the only therapy is the management of complications.