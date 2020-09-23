A new map will be presented by the Minister of Health Olivier Véran during his weekly update on the fight against Covid-19

During his weekly update on the fight against COVID-19 scheduled for Wednesday evening, September 23, Olivier Véran, the Minister of Health, will present a new map of the virus and will announce for the first time the passage in the super-red zone even scarlet of several metropolises currently classified in red, learned franceinfo from a source within the government.

This scarlet color corresponds to a very worrying situation. Olivier Véran will therefore recall, according to the different classifications, what measures are recommended by the government. These measures will then be implemented locally in the coming days by elected officials and prefects. This could be, as is the case in Marseille or Bordeaux, the ban on the sale of alcohol to take away after 8 p.m. or the ban on gatherings of more than 10 people.

According to a source within the government, the measures that will be taken will not, however, go as far as a local re-containment.