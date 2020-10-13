JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) – In Indonesia, the protests against a controversial one Labor market reform not off. A demonstration by thousands of workers and students in the capital Jakarta on Tuesday led to renewed clashes with security forces near President Joko Widodo’s official residence. The police used tear gas. According to the authorities, more than 6,000 people have been arrested since the protests began on October 6, among other things for vandalism and sedition.

According to the government, the reform is intended to attract investment and cut red tape. From the point of view of critics, however, layoffs, short-term contracts, lower severance payments and the outsourcing of jobs are made easier. Environmentalists are also alarmed: the law eases the obligation of companies to carry out an analysis of environmental risks. The protesters are demanding that the bill be dropped.

With more than 260 million inhabitants, Indonesia is the most populous state in Southeast Asia. The country also belongs to the group of the most important industrialized and emerging countries (G20) ./ apa / cfn / DP / men