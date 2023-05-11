Koky Reyes Return to “In the background there is room” after months of absence, but his arrival in Las nuevas lomas has left a bad feeling among the spectators. As is known, Claudia Llanos has Diego Montalbán on the ropes and has been in charge of threatening him even with death if he does not do what she wants. Her most recent indication was that she help him hack Francesca’s computer, so the chef is desperate and seeks to get rid of who was her lover until recently. Now, the América Televisión series could unite the villain, ‘Ratatouille’ and the ex-partner of ‘Charito’ in the least expected way.

Koky would be hiding something in “There is room at the bottom”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

“AFHS”: Did Koky save Claudia from death?

Since Diego Montalbán found out that “Victoria” was actually Claudia Llanos, he began to devise ways to end the villain, because he obviously does not want “Noni” to find out and disinherit him. To do this, he sought out Koky and offered him US$1,000 in exchange for his services.

The ex of “Charito” saw the reference photo and seemed to recognize from one moment to the next who it was, for which he flatly refused. After that, a flashback was shown that would relate him to the antagonist. In such a context, fans have devised a new theory based on this sequence. Specifically, they believe that it was Koky who rescued Claudia from death. Now he could become a dangerous ally and even the new villain.

