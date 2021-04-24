Two new videos have emerged to show the combat of Scarlet Nexus, the Bandai Namco game that was confirmed to arrive on next generation consoles, including Xbox. A game that will combine action RPG mechanics and that despite being one of the first games to be confirmed for the next-gen, it’s taking a long time to see the light. Now that there is already a confirmed release date for this game, many are beginning to cater to this type of contents in which they show the combat of Scarlet Nexus.
The Bandai Namco channel It has been the place where both videos have been published, and far from being one of those initiatives where there is an active chat between members of the studio or celebrities, we find a video that focuses on the action and recreation of the game on the consoles new generation. On the one hand we have a first gameplay that exposes a combat in a museum, showing some RPG mechanics that They are reminiscent of many other Bandai Namco games.
Scarlet Nexus is an RPG action game in which a post-apocalyptic story is told with a design very typical of Japanese animation productions. In this game, there are two protagonists, Kasane and Yuito. While in the first gameplay we were able to see Kasane on the stage set in a museum, the second gameplay exposes Yuito in another similar environment, a hospital.
In both cases the same concept of struggle can be observed, cooperatively oriented, where each of the characters has their own abilities. In fact, it seems that this situation in which we find two videos of such similar cut, They try to expose how each of these protagonists faces the action. Kasane is a character that has telekinetic-type attacks, allowing his companions to attack enemies directly. In the case of Yuito, its main ability is clairvoyance, allowing to detect and know the abilities of the enemies.
To this, we must add another series of attack-type abilities that will allow face the fight against these enemies.
Scarlet Nexus is coming June 25 to all Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC. Being a game that endorsed the leap to the new generation, it is interesting to describe what these versions are going to introduce, such as 4K and 60fps gameplay.
Last updated on 2021-03-14. Prices and availability may differ from those published.SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.
