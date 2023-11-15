This year has not been favorable for DC Comics and its products developed by Rocksteadygiven that one of the most anticipated games from the studio, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, has turned out not to be the project that everyone was waiting for in terms of video previews. And when the first video was released in a State of Play, people responded in the worst possible way, which has led to the imminent delay of the launch.

Despite the bad comments from fans, its creators have not given up and seek to deliver an acceptable multiplayer experience for those who enjoy the adventures of these characters, which is why today they released a chapter in the form of a documentary. In this we have a new look at the video game, with the principles of the story, as well as a bit of gameplay that confirms that it will continue to have a style similar to Fortnite and other popular titles.

Here you can see it:

From what is shown through the video, the user will have a whole large area to explore in the pure style of open worlds, to this is added a bit of how they are going to move in the interiors, with an over-the-shoulder view in the style of other single player games like The Last of Us. Of course, they give us a brief look at each of the characters, all with different abilities that will surely have moments to shine depending on what appears to us in the story.

As for the graphic part, things would have changed significantly, but not so much compared to the videos that have been released previously, that has scared a little those who still have some hope for this new superhero production. . On the other hand, the appearance of villainous characters such as Penguinand witnessing that Flash has a different attitude than the one he normally exhibits in series and movies.

Remember that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League the is launched February 2, 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Via: Youtube

Editor’s note: It seems that Rocksteady wants to save the project at any cost, so there would still be hope of bringing something with quality. However, with what is shown here it may end up being something more ordinary, but we’ll see what happens.