In the past week, Netflix released the first video teaser for the second season of The Witcher, which was starring Ciri. Now, seven days later, the platform streaming has shared a second preview that presents the conflict of Geralt of Rivia.

Again via the account of Netflix Geeked, the following video teaser was shared for The Witcher:

“Did you miss him? Geralt of Rivia is ready to face his fate in this new look at The Witcher Season 2. “

did you miss him? Geralt of Rivia is ready to face his destiny in this new look at @WitcherNetflix Season 2! pic.twitter.com/Zc9Rzq44HR – Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 18, 2021

Although we still do not know exactly when this second season will be released, remember that in July we will have the WitcherCon, in which we are promised news about the series.

Fountain: Netflix Geeked