From: Teresa Toth

Prigozhin threatened the Wagner mercenaries with extrajudicial measures if they deserted. © Viktor Antonyuk/imgao

Prigozhin’s Wagner group is said to have once again killed a former mercenary. A video circulating on Telegram and Twitter is said to show the murder.

Munich – Another fighter of the Wagner group is said to have been kidnapped and executed by his comrades. That reports The Moscow Times with reference to a Telegram channel with connections to the Russian mercenary group. On Monday (February 13), he shared a video of the alleged killing, which is now also circulating on Twitter.

It is the second video showing the killing of a Wagner mercenary with a sledgehammer. Earlier, Yevgeny Prigozhin, entrepreneur and head of the mercenary group, announced that he would use extrajudicial measures to punish recruits should they flee the battlefield in the Ukraine war.

Wagner group executes mercenaries: Yakushchenko was kidnapped after he deserted

The current video is said to show the murder of Dmitry Yakushchenko (45), who was in prison in Crimea for murder. He was released after signing a contract with the Wagner Group, like the Russian medium in exile Medzua reported. Yakushchenko is said to have deserted after four months. “While I was at the front, I realized that this is not my war,” Yakushchenko said in the killing video, which shows him with his head glued to a brick.

His comrades kidnapped him after he escaped to Ukraine. “Today I was walking in Dnipro when I got a hit on the head, lost consciousness and woke up in this facility where I was told I would be put on trial,” he says in the video. Then the footage blurs and Yakushchenkos is probably beaten to death with a hammer – the authenticity of the video cannot be verified and some journalists doubt it.

Execution by Wagner group: Another video shows Yakushchenko alive

A video released later Monday by the Wagner boss’s press service shows Yakushchenko alive. In the video he thanks Wagner for his “sparing”. In return, he “shared valuable information from captivity.” Everyone has the right to correct their mistakes, according to the 45-year-old.

Regardless of whether the brutal killing videos are real or fake, the message is clear: Anyone who opposes the mercenary group must fear deadly revenge. A video of the killing of deserter Yevgeny Nushin was already circulating in November. Although Prigozhin distanced himself from the video and denied involvement in the killing, he had previously welcomed Nuschin’s murder – he deserved a “dog death”, according to the Wagner boss. (tt)