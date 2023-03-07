New images from January 6, 2021, when the Capitol building (seat of the US Congress) was vandalized and invaded by supporters of Donald Trump, raise doubts about aspects of the incident. In the videos, some protesters are seen taking pictures inside the building, among them the notorious “QAnon shaman” Jacob Chansley, who is peacefully escorted by two legislative officers and thanks the police “for allowing us to enter the building” in a megaphone prayer on site. Nine police officers in all were in the immediate vicinity and did not seem concerned about the protester’s presence.

Chansley, a Navy veteran, became the public face of the protest for his eccentric attire: a fur hat with horns, face painted in the colors of the flag, shirtless with a backpack, and carrying a spear with the flag flying. In November 2021, he was sentenced to 41 months in prison. He confessed to participating in an attempt to obstruct the count of Electoral College votes that gave Joe Biden victory. Author of two books, he believes that the United States is influenced by a conspiracy of satanic pedophiles, especially from politics and Hollywood, who would take a substance from the blood of children to prolong their life (an idea known as “QAnon”), and that TV and radio emit “inaudible frequencies” capable of controlling the brain. He identifies himself as a shaman.

The images were shown this Monday (6) at night on Tucker Carlson’s program on Fox News. The journalist was given access to 40,000 hours of security camera footage by new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of the Republican Party. When the invasion took place, the Speaker of the House was Nancy Pelosi of the Democratic Party.

For Tucker Carlson, the new images, which show the officers apparently trying to open a locked door for the shaman, “demolish” the claim that the acts on the Capitol were an “insurrection”. “By controlling the images you were allowed to see from January 6th, they [os

esquerdistas] they controlled how the public understood that day”, opined the anchor, for whom the vandals were a minority of the demonstrators and the majority were “peaceful and orderly”.

The show’s edition features a political commentator who called for Chansley to be shot. For Carlson, the protester “understood that the Capitol police were allies with him”. “Who is the violent extremist here? Not Jacob Chansley, and the video proves it. But you wouldn’t know that with the media coverage.”

Democrats hit

Ritchie Torres, Democratic Representative from the state of New York, told the channel on Monday MSNBCwith an editorial line opposed to Fox News, who considers it “outrageous” that Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy released the footage exclusively to Tucker Carlson. For him, Carlson is “the face and voice of January 6 denial in the USA”. Torres says he has “no confidence that Tucker Carlson will release this information responsibly.”

For Hakeem Jeffries, another Democratic representative for NY and leader of the opposition minority in the House, the congressional committee that investigated the invasion of the Capitol in the previous legislature “did a great job of explaining to the American people what happened on that fateful day during the insurrection violent”. In a press conference this Monday (06), Jeffries added that the commission used not only images, but also, “perhaps even more importantly”, testimonials from the “closest allies” of former president Donald Trump, who would have “failed to do anything meaningful” to stop the invasion. “The story has already been told, it is in the public records, and this was done in a bipartisan way” by the commission, concluded the politician.