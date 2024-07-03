WhatsApp It remains one of the most important messaging applications today, given that millions of people are using the service at this time with different functions that are constantly being updated, because now not only texts or voice messages are important, but also videos and just recently there have been new developments in the latter.
A feature is coming that makes it easier to send videos to your contacts. Now, those who prefer to respond with video notes will have an easier experience thanks to a new feature in chats.
As reported, a dedicated button for sending video notes has been added within the camera. This allows you to record a short video without having to hold down the button, as was previously the case in the chat window. This improvement is ideal for those who find it difficult to hold down the button due to large or slippery fingers.
Until now, the only option to record short videos was by pressing the camera icon next to the text box. Holding the button started the recording and it was sent when released. As with voice notes, there was a hands-free option to lock the button or slide it to cancel recording. The inconvenience was that sometimes the button was released by mistake or the microphone button was pressed, resulting in incomplete messages that had to be deleted, and this has now been fixed.
Video notes can now be sent by pressing the camera button in the message box. Doing so activates the camera interface, and you just need to swipe right or tap the “Video Notes” button in the bottom bar. These messages have a maximum duration of 60 seconds and are displayed in the chat window.
However, this has not reached all countries and is only currently in Android.
Via: WabetaInfo
Author’s note: The truth is that I don’t use video messages much, but I imagine that for those who are interested it will be worth using it.
