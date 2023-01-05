There are approximately 10 days left for the servers of HBO Max see themselves surpassed in audience, and that is due to the upcoming premiere of the official series of The Last of Us. The same one that is mentioned will totally adapt the first video game released in 2013with certain necessary changes typical of bringing the story to commercial television.

So that attention remains focused on the program, a new video has been released in which testimonials from the different actors and the challenge that working on the series meant. But, what has attracted the most attention, are new fragments of scenes that have not appeared anywhere else, with recreations that fans will surely spot instantly.

Here the video:

This is the synopsis of the series:

Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to lead 14-year-old Ellie out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts out as a small job soon turns into a brutal and bleak journey as the two travel across the United States depending on each other for survival.

Remember that the January 15 in HBO Max and the channel of HBO.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: It seems that the days are taking longer than normal, and many of us would like it to be completely on January 15th. Well, we only have to wait 10 days to saturate the HBO MAX servers.