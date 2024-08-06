Mash published a new video from Sudzha, Kursk region, of an attempt to break through by the Ukrainian Armed Forces sabotage and reconnaissance group

The moment of the attempted breakthrough of the sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region was filmed on video. The footage shot by an eyewitness was published by Telegram– Mash channel.

The footage shows a truck burning on the side of the road, presumably after the munition landed. Several fighter jets also flew overhead. According to Mash, these were Russian aircraft flying towards the border to protect Russian territory.

The attempt by the sabotage and reconnaissance group to break through into Russian territory became known on the morning of Tuesday, August 6. As the acting governor of the Kursk region, Aleksey Smirnov, assured, Russian border guards did not allow the Ukrainian Armed Forces to break through.

The sabotage and reconnaissance group was reported to number around 100 people. They were armed with American M4 rifles, grenades and C4 explosives.

Earlier, Mash also published footage showing the aftermath of shelling of residential areas of the city. As a result of the shelling, at least five people were injured.