One of the games that has been most recognized is Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotfaithfully projecting the entire story that began with the saga of raditz and ended with the destruction of Majin Boo. However, these stories have been expanded with the DLC, as we have seen stories of alternate characters such as future trunk And till Bardock.

That brings us to a new look at the second content of the season pass, which will take us a long time before the brother of Goku He will appear on earth to try to conquer it. And that is precisely the 23rd martial arts tournament, where for the first time we see the protagonist and his enemy of the moment, Piccolo, face off.

Here’s your progress:

It is worth mentioning that nothing has been revealed yet regarding the release date for this DLC, so fans should wait for more news from Bandai namco in the future. To this is added that there is still a blank space in the season pass, so at least we will have one more saga where it is expected to add to brolly.

Remember that Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Is available in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Via: Nintendo Everything

Editor’s note: The truth is that this part of the DLC is going to generate too much nostalgia, since they are giving us elements of the Original Dragon Ball. Hopefully one day they give us a title that covers everything that Goku experienced in his childhood, obviously developed Cyberconnect 2.