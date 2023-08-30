This Monday, August 28, the Spanish Prosecutor’s Office reported that a formal investigation was opened against the suspended president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, for having kissed the player Jenni Hermoso without consent in the final of the Women’s World Cup in Australia.

The fact has aroused the indignation of several sports leaders, feminist movements and different sectors of various countries, who They reject the manager’s behavior towards the world champion.

In fact, a few days ago, FIFA announced that Rubiales would be suspended from all activities that related him to soccer at a national and international level and ruled that a disciplinary procedure would be processed against the senior manager.

About, Jenni Hermoso, the 33-year-old Spanish player, stated last Friday that she had felt “vulnerable” and that she had been “the victim of an assault” when he received the forced kiss from Luis Rubiales.

It was about “an impulsive, macho, out of place act and without any type of consent on my partadded Beautiful.

And in the last few hours, a new video shared on social networks by the Spanish media sparked a controversy: it shows moments after the soccer match in which the player gets on the bus with her teammates and they joke about the kiss Rubiales gave Hermoso.

In the pictures you can seeThe player has a composite image on her cell phone of the moment Rubiales kissed her and, next to it, there is another image of the kiss between Iker Casillas and Sara Carbonero in the 2010 World Cup.

Moments later, the champion players begin to make jokes related to the behavior of the man and they yell “kiss, kiss, kiss” on several occasions.

As for Hermoso’s behavior, she is seen laughing and explaining to her companions the moment in which Rubiales took her by the neck to give him a kiss.

In one of his most criticized outings in recent days, the top leader of Spanish football since 2018 stated that the kiss was “mutual” and attacked “false feminism”.

The case has shocked the world of sports in particular with social and political repercussions. The international players announced on Friday that they will refuse to wear the colors of the National Team under the current leadership of the RFEF, who replied, recalling in his statement that “participation in the selection is an obligation of all federated people if they are called for it.”

Resignations in coaching staff

This Saturday, 11 members of Jorge Vilda’s coaching staff in the Spanish women’s team resigned in rejection of Rubiales (four women and seven men – all women from the technical team) and the coach of the senior men’s team, Luis de la Fuente , public: “The events carried out by Luis Rubiales did not respect the minimum protocol that must be followed in these celebratory acts, and they are not edifying or appropriate. He himself has publicly acknowledged the impropriety of his behavior.”

In fact, coach Vilda also rejected what happened hours later. “I deeply regret that the victory of Spanish women’s football has been affected by improper behavior that our maximum leader up to now, Luis Rubiales, has carried out and that he himself has recognized”.

