The controversial match between Uruguay and Colombia The Copa America semi-final on July 10 continues to generate echoes long after the tournament has ended. In that match there were clashes between fans of both teams and even players from the Uruguayan team entered the dispute.

After the Mexican referee Cesar Ramos The game ended and a scandal broke out in one of the stands at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, when a group of Uruguayan players started attacking Colombian fans.

In the videos that went viral on social media at the time, you can see Darwin Núñez and Ronald Araújo leading the group of Uruguayans who went up to the stands to fight.

The Colombian fans did not sit idly by and also launched attacks against the Uruguayans in embarrassing images.

A new video is now circulating on social media showing tense moments during the match and before the fight broke out.

These images show a group of Uruguayan fans provoking those of the Colombian national team, which even includes women and children.

One Uruguayan fan in particular is caught hurling insults and vehemently provoking a Colombian, challenging him to a fight.

All this happened just a few metres away, as the two factions were very close in the stands of the stadium. On social networks there are already many opinions regarding the attitude of this fan, although other users think it was a heated moment in the stands.

The Uruguayan complaint

The Uruguayan defender Jose Maria Gimenez He exploded that day on the microphones of the official broadcast and said that the Colombians started the fight against the families of the players, without caring that there were children and elderly people.

“We had to go into the stands to take out our loved ones, with small babies and newborns. It was a complete disaster. There wasn’t a single police officer, they came after half an hour. It was a complete disaster and we were there defending our own,” said the Uruguayan.

